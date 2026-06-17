Fantastic Friday—Unearth a Story
Fantastic Friday—Unearth a Story
What do moles, snakes, bats, insects, and badgers have in common? They all spend part of their lives underground! Help us "Unearth a Story" at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center as we team with the Springfield-Greene County Library during their summer reading program. The entire family can enjoy outdoor/indoor activities, stories, crafts and more. Drop by anytime and plan on spending at least an hour. The Mobile Library will be onsite, so bring your library card.
All ages. No registration required.
Call 417-888-4237 for more information.
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 616-0564
kathleeno@thelibrary.org
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center WaySpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237