Fantastic Friday—Unearth a Story

What do moles, snakes, bats, insects, and badgers have in common? They all spend part of their lives underground! Help us "Unearth a Story" at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center as we team with the Springfield-Greene County Library during their summer reading program. The entire family can enjoy outdoor/indoor activities, stories, crafts and more. Drop by anytime and plan on spending at least an hour. The Mobile Library will be onsite, so bring your library card.

All ages. No registration required.

Call 417-888-4237 for more information.

