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Fantastic Friday—Unearth a Story

Fantastic Friday—Unearth a Story

What do moles, snakes, bats, insects, and badgers have in common? They all spend part of their lives underground! Help us "Unearth a Story" at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center as we team with the Springfield-Greene County Library during their summer reading program. The entire family can enjoy outdoor/indoor activities, stories, crafts and more. Drop by anytime and plan on spending at least an hour. The Mobile Library will be onsite, so bring your library card.

All ages. No registration required.

Call 417-888-4237 for more information.

Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 616-0564
kathleeno@thelibrary.org
https://thelibrary.org
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center Way
Springfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237
https://mdc.mmo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-conservation-nature-center