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Fall into Safety Celebration

Fall into Safety Celebration

Mercy presents a free event kids and the whole family will love! This safety celebration combines fun activities with safety lessons.

- Free helmets while supplies last
- Free car seat checks
- Free sports physicals for kids
- Free food
- Free Safety materials from Injury Prevention vendors
- Special guests like 417 Princesses
- Live demos and safety education
- Free wheelchair cleanings

Mercy Surgery Center
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mercy

Artist Group Info

ettie.berneking@mercy.net
Mercy Surgery Center
1229 E Seminole
Springfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 820-5140
https://www.mercy.net/practice/mercy-surgery-center-springfield/