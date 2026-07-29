Fall into Safety Celebration
Fall into Safety Celebration
Mercy presents a free event kids and the whole family will love! This safety celebration combines fun activities with safety lessons.
- Free helmets while supplies last
- Free car seat checks
- Free sports physicals for kids
- Free food
- Free Safety materials from Injury Prevention vendors
- Special guests like 417 Princesses
- Live demos and safety education
- Free wheelchair cleanings
Mercy Surgery Center
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Mercy
Artist Group Info
ettie.berneking@mercy.net
Mercy Surgery Center
1229 E SeminoleSpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 820-5140