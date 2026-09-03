Fall Community Garage Sale at Branson RecPlex

The Branson Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the Semi-Annual Fall Community Garage Sale on Saturday, September 12, 2026. The event will take place at the Branson RecPlex parking lot from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Vendor booths will be available to offer a fantastic opportunity treasures, collectibles, home goods, and other hidden gems. Whether you’re looking for great bargains or one-of-a-kind items, the Branson Community Garage Sale is sure to have something for everyone.

The event is free to the public, with free parking available on-site for shoppers.

For more information, please contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368 or visit the event webpage at Community Garage Sale Details.