Essential Arthouse: Under the Skin (2013) at Moxie Cinema

"UNDER THE SKIN is unquestionably one of the most important science-fiction pictures in recent memory." (Deep Focus) From visionary director Jonathan Glazer (Birth, Zone of Interest) comes a stunning career transformation, a masterpiece of existential science fiction that journeys to the heart of what it means to be human, extraterrestrial—or something in between. UNDER THE SKIN (2013) screens Wednesday, October 21 @ 7pm - part of the Essential Arthouse series at Moxie Cinema.

A voluptuous woman of unknown origin (Scarlett Johansson) combs the highways in search of isolated or forsaken men, luring a succession of lost souls into an otherworldly lair. They are seduced, stripped of their humanity, and never heard from again. Based on the novel by Michel Faber (The Crimson Petal and the White), Under The Skin examines human experience from the perspective of an unforgettable heroine who grows too comfortable in her borrowed skin, until she is abducted into humanity with devastating results.