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Death Café at Bookmarx

Death Café at Bookmarx

Join us for another death café, hosted by death doulas, Alex Alatorre and Cecily Robertson.

A death café is free community event where people gather to drink tea, eat cake, and talk about death, dying, and mortality. This is not a grief support group, but an opportunity to engage in a group-directed discussion about death to become comfortable engaging with a historically taboo topic.

Bookmarx
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Bookmarx
(417) 501-1062
bookmarxbookshop@gmail.com
https://www.bookmarxbookshop.com/

Artist Group Info

https://www.lastchapterdeathcare.com/about
Bookmarx
325 E Walnut St
Springfield , Missouri 65806
(417) 501-1062
bookmarxbookshop@gmail.com
https://www.bookmarxbookshop.com/