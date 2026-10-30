Death Café at Bookmarx
Death Café at Bookmarx
Join us for another death café, hosted by death doulas, Alex Alatorre and Cecily Robertson.
A death café is free community event where people gather to drink tea, eat cake, and talk about death, dying, and mortality. This is not a grief support group, but an opportunity to engage in a group-directed discussion about death to become comfortable engaging with a historically taboo topic.
Bookmarx
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bookmarx
(417) 501-1062
bookmarxbookshop@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Bookmarx
325 E Walnut StSpringfield , Missouri 65806
(417) 501-1062
bookmarxbookshop@gmail.com