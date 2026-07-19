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Cruisin' For Toys Car Show

Cruisin' For Toys Car Show

The Xsellerators Chapter Proudly Presents The Cruisin' for Toys Car Show! 🎁

Where horsepower meets heart!

An exciting day filled with classic cars, hot rods, trucks, muscle cars, and custom rides as automotive enthusiasts come together for a great cause. Cruisin' for Toys is more than just a car show—it's an opportunity to make a difference by helping collect new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots, bringing joy to children in our community during the holiday season.

Enjoy an unforgettable day of incredible vehicles, local vendors, delicious food, prizes, and community fellowship. Whether you're showing off your ride or simply admiring the amazing cars on display, your participation helps turn a shared passion for automobiles into smiles for children in need.

Show your ride. Support your community. Share the joy.

American Legion Post 639
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Xsellerator Chapter
4176301632
thexselleratorschapter@yahoo.com
https://nln-xsellerators.com/

Artist Group Info

caligirl1521@yahoo.com
https://nln-xsellerators.com/
American Legion Post 639
2660 S Scenic Ave
Springfield , Missouri 65807
417-882-8639
https://www.americanlegionpost639.org/