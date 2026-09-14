CPO's 2026 Annual Meeting: You're Invited!

REGISTRATION IS OPEN! Community Partnership of the Ozarks 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠1 Celebrate 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 and the difference we can make when people, resources, and opportunities come together. Engage with fellow community members, hear inspiring stories, and discover how your support is vital in driving positive change in the Ozarks.

* Monday, October 19, 2026 | 11:30 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.

* Oasis Hotel & Conv. Center, Ascend Hotel Collection (Springfield)

* 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲. Scan the QR code or register at tinyurl.com/cpoannualmeeting26

Together, celebrate our shared commitment to building resilient children, healthy families, and strong neighborhoods & communities.

To learn more about Community Partnership of the Ozarks, visit www.cpozarks.org.