Conversation Series: America Votes

Presented by the Missouri State University Department of Political Science & Philosophy - Matthew Continetti is from the American Enterprise Institute, one of the country's top conservative think tanks, and is a columnist for the Wall Street Journal. Bernard Fraga of Emory University is a widely published scholar of American political behavior and a specialist on minority voting. They will comment on both the results of the election and and what they might mean for longer-term trends in American democracy. The event will have a talk show format.