© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conversation Series: America Votes

Conversation Series: America Votes

Presented by the Missouri State University Department of Political Science & Philosophy - Matthew Continetti is from the American Enterprise Institute, one of the country's top conservative think tanks, and is a columnist for the Wall Street Journal. Bernard Fraga of Emory University is a widely published scholar of American political behavior and a specialist on minority voting. They will comment on both the results of the election and and what they might mean for longer-term trends in American democracy. The event will have a talk show format.

Missouri State University Glass Hall
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri State University Department of Political Science and Philosophy
https://www.missouristate.edu/PSP/default.htm
Missouri State University Glass Hall
851 S John Q Hammons Pkwy
Springfield, Missouri 65897
417-836-5000
https://map.missouristate.edu/location.aspx?id=21