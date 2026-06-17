Conservation Kids: Creek Crawl

Splash into adventure and explore a creek habitat in search of plants and animals. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy water shoes (no flip-flops). Shoes are required to enter the water. Please note this program starts at 6 pm and ends at 8 pm. Ages 7 to 12.

Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

