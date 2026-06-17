Conservation Kids: Creek Crawl
Conservation Kids: Creek Crawl
Splash into adventure and explore a creek habitat in search of plants and animals. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy water shoes (no flip-flops). Shoes are required to enter the water. Please note this program starts at 6 pm and ends at 8 pm. Ages 7 to 12.
Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Department of Conservation
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center WaySpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237