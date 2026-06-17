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Conservation Kids: Creek Crawl

Conservation Kids: Creek Crawl

Splash into adventure and explore a creek habitat in search of plants and animals. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy water shoes (no flip-flops). Shoes are required to enter the water. Please note this program starts at 6 pm and ends at 8 pm. Ages 7 to 12.

Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
http://www.mdc.mo.gov
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center Way
Springfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237
https://mdc.mmo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-conservation-nature-center