Community Meeting and Free Screening of "Cars"

Sean Falconer’s campaign for Missouri State Senate will host a community meeting and free family screening of Cars on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Hatch Auditorium at The Library Center in Springfield.

The doors will open at 11:30 a.m., with the community meeting beginning shortly afterward. Falconer will introduce his priorities, including healthcare, public safety, childcare, rural renewal and preparing Missouri for the future, before opening the floor for questions and discussion.

Rather than a traditional candidate town hall focused on prepared talking points, Falconer said the meeting will be an opportunity to listen to residents and better understand what is happening in their communities.

“More town halls where politicians evade questions and everybody focuses on the same hot-button issues aren't going to solve our problems,” Falconer said. “We need a real mechanism for having respectful, meaningful and often challenging discussions in a way that actually helps us understand the problems and figure out what comes next. That's practical. That's different from performing for a camera.”

At 2 p.m., the campaign will host a free, nonpartisan screening of Cars. The movie is open to everyone, regardless of political affiliation or whether they attended the morning meeting. Popcorn and beverages will be provided for children and families. The facility requests closed-top containers if guests choose to bring their own beverages. No registration, purchase, donation or political support is required.

Falconer chose Cars in part because he sees the rural communities of Missouri Senate District 20 reflected in the film.

“I see a lot of this district in Cars,” Falconer said. “They're beautiful places filled with wonderful people who are often overlooked or taken for granted. I think those communities are worthy of respect and investment.”

Falconer points to rising costs as a factor in choosing to screen a movie. "We went to see a movie a few weeks ago and my eyes just popped out at the cost. I knew right then I wanted to give people an opportunity to spend time together and make memories with their kids that wouldn't cost them anything."

The film’s Route 66 setting is also fitting as Springfield and communities throughout southwest Missouri celebrate the historic highway’s anniversary.

The event is part of Falconer’s broader reflection on community and the kind of civic life he hopes to help build, and the date is personally significant.

“I remember what it felt like as a kid on September 11th, but I also remember what it felt like on September 12.” Falconer said. “It’s about choosing to come together in the midst of difficult times and work together. I think the movie expresses that idea well. ”

Following the movie, Falconer will remain at the auditorium from approximately 4:10 to 5 p.m. for informal conversation with attendees. Residents can ask questions, continue conversations from the morning or simply spend time with their neighbors.

“The thing that matters most is our community,” Falconer said. “When it’s all been said and done, our neighbors are the thing we should be focused on. I hope the event and the movie remind us that we are better off working together. It's hard work, but people are worth it.”

Event Details

What: Community Meeting and Free Family Screening of Cars

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

Where: Hatch Auditorium, The Library Center, Springfield, Missouri

11:30 a.m.: Doors open

11:30 a.m.–1:15 p.m.: Community meeting, listening session, policy discussion and Q&A

1:15–2 p.m.: Transition and refreshments

2–3:55 p.m.: Free screening of Cars

3:55–4:10 p.m.: Break and refreshments

4:10–5 p.m.: Informal community time with Sean Falconer

Admission: Free; no registration required

Capacity: 500 people

The movie screening is open to the entire community and is not contingent upon participation in the community meeting, support for Falconer or political affiliation.