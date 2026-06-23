Care to Learn School Soirée: Thursday Night Lights 2026

It's time to shine under the stadium lights! Care to Learn’s signature fundraising event is in its fifth year and bigger than ever: Thursday Night Lights All-Stars:

Thursday, September 10, 2026

This year, they’re dialing up the dazzle for an unforgettable evening celebrating together while helping students thrive.

Join your fellow fans, friends, and champions for an event packed with pre- and postgame fun, all-star photo opportunities, and an incredible program. Bring your team spirit (and your sparkle) as we light up the night and rally together to change lives. Because when our community comes together, kids feel like All-Stars.

A Winning Cause

At the end of the day, we know the real win is ensuring that all students have the health, hunger, and hygiene resources they need to succeed in school. Success means ensuring that children who need it most receive items like a brand new bed to sleep in, weather-appropriate shoes to wear to school, and a full dinner so they can focus the next day.

When these needs are met, kids in our community can truly shine.