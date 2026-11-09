C-Street Sip and Shop

GATHER up all your BESTIES for a fun-filled day on Historic Commercial Street!

Is your partner heading out for opening day of deer season—or do you simply need an excuse to get together with your best friends?

Either way, THIS DAY IS FOR YOU!

Explore plenty of places to shop, enjoy coffee or another favorite drink, and, of course, eat!

You'll find great options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Several businesses are also planning activities, including crafts, mini-classes, samples, tours, and more.

A free special-event gift is also in the works—watch for details!