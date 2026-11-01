Big Screen Classics: Back to the Future (1985) at Moxie Cinema

"Thanks to an excellent cast and hilarious script, Back to the Future continues to be one of the greatest films ever made, 40 years after its original release." (InSession Film)

BACK TO THE FUTURE (1985) screens Wednesday, November 11 @ 7pm - part of the Big Screen Classics series at Moxie Cinema. The Big Screen Classics series is sponsored by Hotel Vandivort.

In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the '50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson), and must make sure that they fall in love or he'll cease to exist. Even more dauntingly, Marty has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown. (PG, 116 min.)