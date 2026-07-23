The Discovery Center is proud to present Big Rig Roundup 2026! This event will highlight a variety of service, construction, and agriculture vehicles in our community.

Get ready to roll on out to the Discovery Center on August 8th from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. for the Big Rig Roundup presented by Larson Equipment Co. Featuring vehicles that provide service to our community and demonstrations from the operators behind the wheel.

Big Rig Roundup is an official stop on the Route 66 Festival trail.

Additional Support for this event, and the Discovery Center’s charitable mission is provided by Positronic Industries, Mercy, FTS Heating and Air, AECI, Toth and Associates, Mattax Neu Prater Eye Center and our media partners, KOLR 10, and Midwest Family Media.