Big Rig Night 2026

🚒🚛 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐑𝐢𝐠 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤!

You can bring the whole family to Community Partnership of the Ozarks' (CPO) annual 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐑𝐢𝐠 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 on Tuesday, July 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Battlefield Mall's northeast parking lot.

Kids of all ages can climb aboard fire trucks, construction vehicles, emergency response vehicles, big rigs, and more while meeting the operators who keep our community moving. It's a unique opportunity to explore these impressive vehicles up close and learn how they work.

This family-friendly event is free to attend. 🎉

CPO's mission is to help build resilient children, healthy families, and strong neighborhoods & communities. Visit cpozarks.org to learn more!