"Between Worlds: Growing Up Overseas and Coming Home to Yourself. A conversation about mental health, religious trauma, identity, & belonging."
"Between Worlds: Growing Up Overseas and Coming Home to Yourself. A conversation about mental health, religious trauma, identity, & belonging."
On November 2, at 3pm, the Department of Languages, Cultures, and Religions will be hosting a film screening, book signing, and discussion as part of our Interfaith America Faith and Health Campus Grant.
"Between Worlds: Growing Up Overseas and Coming Home to Yourself.
A conversation about mental health, religious trauma, identity, & belonging."
Featuring the documentary film Ben Between Africa, and a panel discussion with Ari Ali, the film maker, and Holly Berkley Fletcher, author of The Missionary Kids: Unmasking the Myths of White Evangelicalism.
Meyer Library
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
MSU Department of Languages, Cultures, and Religions
417-836-5893
lcr@missouristate.edu
Artist Group Info
Ari Ali
PhilippaKoch@MissouriState.edu
Meyer Library
850 S John Q Hammons ParkwaySpringfield, Missouri 65897
417-836-4700
Library@MissouriState.edu