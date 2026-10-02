On November 2, at 3pm, the Department of Languages, Cultures, and Religions will be hosting a film screening, book signing, and discussion as part of our Interfaith America Faith and Health Campus Grant.

"Between Worlds: Growing Up Overseas and Coming Home to Yourself.

A conversation about mental health, religious trauma, identity, & belonging."

Featuring the documentary film Ben Between Africa, and a panel discussion with Ari Ali, the film maker, and Holly Berkley Fletcher, author of The Missionary Kids: Unmasking the Myths of White Evangelicalism.

