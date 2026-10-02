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"Between Worlds: Growing Up Overseas and Coming Home to Yourself. A conversation about mental health, religious trauma, identity, & belonging."

"Between Worlds: Growing Up Overseas and Coming Home to Yourself. A conversation about mental health, religious trauma, identity, & belonging."

On November 2, at 3pm, the Department of Languages, Cultures, and Religions will be hosting a film screening, book signing, and discussion as part of our Interfaith America Faith and Health Campus Grant.

"Between Worlds: Growing Up Overseas and Coming Home to Yourself.
A conversation about mental health, religious trauma, identity, & belonging."

Featuring the documentary film Ben Between Africa, and a panel discussion with Ari Ali, the film maker, and Holly Berkley Fletcher, author of The Missionary Kids: Unmasking the Myths of White Evangelicalism.

Meyer Library
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

MSU Department of Languages, Cultures, and Religions
417-836-5893
lcr@missouristate.edu
https://www.missouristate.edu/LCR/default.htm

Artist Group Info

Ari Ali
PhilippaKoch@MissouriState.edu
Meyer Library
850 S John Q Hammons Parkway
Springfield, Missouri 65897
417-836-4700
Library@MissouriState.edu
https://libraries.missouristate.edu/