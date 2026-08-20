Be A Jewel 3rd Annual Diamonds & Pearls Luncheon

Be A Jewel will host their 3rd Annual Diamonds & Pearls Charity Luncheon on Saturday, August 29, 2026, from 12:00-3:00 pm.

Be a Jewel is a local non-profit organization that supports and uplifts grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. They provide financial relief, resource information, and encouragement for grandfamilies in the Springfield Greene County area. Modest emergency grants are provided to families, many referred by community partners, who may need aid with food, clothing, utility, rent, car seats, vehicle repairs, etc.

According to Grandfamilies.org 2024 state facts sheet, 29,452 grandparents are raising their grandchildren in Missouri, and the U.S. Census American Community Survey program estimates 1 in 166 residents in Greene County Missouri are grandparents' living with and are directly responsible for their grandchildren under the age of 18.