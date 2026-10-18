© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're in our Fall Fundraiser and you can help! Support KSMU programming today!

Battery Recycling in Springfield

Battery Recycling in Springfield

Come join us as we learn from two professionals, Angie Snyder, Executive Director of the Solid Waste Management District O, and Ryan Arnold, from Big Bear Shredding and the Computer Recycling Center. We will discuss potential solutions and legislation to address battery waste.

Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library, Community Room
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Sierra Club, White River Group
https://www.sierraclub.org/missouri/white-river
Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library, Community Room
2214 S Brentwood Blvd
Springfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 883-1974
https://thelibrary.org/branches/bwd.cfm