Battery Recycling in Springfield
Battery Recycling in Springfield
Come join us as we learn from two professionals, Angie Snyder, Executive Director of the Solid Waste Management District O, and Ryan Arnold, from Big Bear Shredding and the Computer Recycling Center. We will discuss potential solutions and legislation to address battery waste.
Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library, Community Room
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sierra Club, White River Group
Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library, Community Room
2214 S Brentwood BlvdSpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 883-1974