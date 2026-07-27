"A History of the Springfield Art Museum" Book Release and Panel Discussion

You are invited to a special Book Release and Panel Discussion!

Curator Sarah Buhr joins essayists Kate Baird, Kaitlyn McConnell, and Nick Nelson for a panel discussion and Q&A of the newly released book, "A History of the Springfield Art Museum."

"A History of the Springfield Art Museum" traces the institution's humble beginnings in 1926, founded by art educator Deborah Weisel and a small group of dedicated art advocates, through over 100 years of cultural history.

Special essays, including a biography of Weisel, reflections on engaging with the Museum's collection, and the current director's recollections help us understand how the Springfield Art Museum has served our community over the years, and how it plans to continue to be an integral cultural resource for Springfield's future.

Doors open at 2:30 PM with light refreshments. Panel discussion starts at 3:30 PM with a book signing to follow. Free and open to the public.

An ASL interpreter will be available.

​This program is generously supported by The Missouri Humanities Council (MHC). The MHC is the only statewide agency in Missouri devoted exclusively to humanities education for citizens of all ages. It has served as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities since 1971.