A Conversation with Bill McKibben
A Conversation with Bill McKibben
A Conversation with Bill McKibben promises to be an informative and hopefully inspiring chat about Climate Change and what we as a world are facing today. His latest book "Here Comes the Sun" gives hope regarding solar energy.
Participants must register to be sent the zoom link. Click "Get Tickets" below.
online
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sierra Club, White River Group
Artist Group Info
Bill McKibben
online