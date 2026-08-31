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99x - Smoke & Mirrors: A Modern Studio 54

99x - Smoke & Mirrors: A Modern Studio 54

99x is the Springfield Art Museum's signature fundraiser, and a party you don't want to miss!

Celebrate creativity and community in an immersive Studio 54-inspired experience! Don't miss the Party of the Year, benefiting the Springfield Art Museum for the next 99 years (hence the name!). 

99x returns this September to the Shrine Mosque with "Smoke and Mirrors: A Modern Studio 54" and takes you back to the decadence of 1970s disco culture. Get your tickets early and prepare for an unforgettable night!

Saturday, September 26, 2026 at the Shrine Mosque

VIP Experience at 5:00 pm, cocktail party at 7:00 pm

This is a 21+ event.

Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Mosque`
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Springfield Art Museum
417-837-5700
https://www.sgfmuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

https://sgfmuseum.org/
Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Mosque`
601 E St Louis St
Springfield, Missouri 65806
417-869-9164
https://www.abashrine.com/