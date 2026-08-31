99x - Smoke & Mirrors: A Modern Studio 54

99x is the Springfield Art Museum's signature fundraiser, and a party you don't want to miss!

Celebrate creativity and community in an immersive Studio 54-inspired experience! Don't miss the Party of the Year, benefiting the Springfield Art Museum for the next 99 years (hence the name!).

99x returns this September to the Shrine Mosque with "Smoke and Mirrors: A Modern Studio 54" and takes you back to the decadence of 1970s disco culture. Get your tickets early and prepare for an unforgettable night!

Saturday, September 26, 2026 at the Shrine Mosque

VIP Experience at 5:00 pm, cocktail party at 7:00 pm

This is a 21+ event.