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Joplin Chapter of the NAACP's Annual Freedom Fund Banquet fundraiser. This year's banquet will be a Jazz Brunch style affair. Theme will be"Moving Forward Together w/ Courage & Strength, the fight continues." We will have guest speakers and also after banquet affair(s) for the fellas and the ladies
83rd Annual Joplin Chapter NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
$40 ea. / $325 for table of 8
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Joplin Branch NAACP #4065
5202342771
naacpjoplinbranch4065@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
James Ward Triio of Kansas City
chieftusa@gmail.com
83rd Annual Joplin Chapter NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Joplin Elks Lodge Joplin, MO 1802 W 26th St Joplin, MO 64804Joplin, Missouri 64804
5202342771
naacpjoplinbranch4065@gmail.com