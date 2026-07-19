417 Salsa Fest
417 Salsa Fest
🌶️💃3rd Annual 417 Salsa Fest! 🕺🌶️
Bring your family and friends for a fun-filled day featuring Latin-inspired food, live Latin music, Latin dancing, local vendors, and, of course, delicious salsa samples! 🎉🍅
Come experience great food, exciting entertainment, and an amazing community event you won't want to miss.
📅 Saturday, August 15, 2026
🕙 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
📍 Plaza Towers Parking Lot
1736 E. Sunshine St., Springfield, MO
See you there! 🌮🎶🌶️
#417SalsaFest #SpringfieldMO #SalsaFest #LatinFood #FamilyFun #SupportLocal #CommunityEvent
Plaza Towers
$6.00
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Next-Level Networking
417-300-1985
417salsafest@gmail.com
Plaza Towers
1736 E Sunshine St Ste 304,Springfield, Missouri 65804
417-838-3788
springfieldpopertyllc@gmail.com