🌶️💃3rd Annual 417 Salsa Fest! 🕺🌶️

Bring your family and friends for a fun-filled day featuring Latin-inspired food, live Latin music, Latin dancing, local vendors, and, of course, delicious salsa samples! 🎉🍅

Come experience great food, exciting entertainment, and an amazing community event you won't want to miss.

📅 Saturday, August 15, 2026

🕙 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 Plaza Towers Parking Lot

1736 E. Sunshine St., Springfield, MO

See you there! 🌮🎶🌶️

#417SalsaFest #SpringfieldMO #SalsaFest #LatinFood #FamilyFun #SupportLocal #CommunityEvent