Barb McMeekin Silent Auction at Waverly House to Benefit Ozarks Public Broadcasting

Ozarks Public Broadcasting is grateful for the lasting impact Barb McMeekin had on the organization and community over her many years of service.



To honor Barb's memory, her family has generously donated a collection of artwork and handcrafted treasures originally purchased through Waverly House Gifts and Gallery for a special silent auction benefiting Ozarks Public Broadcasting. The collection features paintings, jewelry, pottery, glass art, ornaments, and works from numerous local and regional artists.



Items will be available for bidding beginning December 1st at the Waverly House with the auction concluding during a special reception on December 4th from 5:00-7:30pm.



Thanks to the generosity of the McMeekin family, all proceeds will support the programs and services of Ozarks Public Broadcasting.





All sales cash or check only.



Artists represented in the sale include:

Alicia Farris, Diane Baum, Kara DeBacker, Julie Evenson, Roy Nolen, De Munden, Marie Scarpa, Kinta Clark, Becky Dalton, Janet Scherrer, Marlene Oglesby, David Plank, Laura Zindel, Susan Baldwin Charli Stout, Sharon Warren and more.



