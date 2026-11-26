Updated November 26, 2026 at 9:49 AM CST

This Thanksgiving, Morning Edition host Leila Fadel left the studio for her kitchen, where she was met by the two-time James Beard Award winner Michael Twitty, who came with a spice blend, fresh sage, fish peppers and onions from his garden.

His book, The Cooking Gene, planted him as one of the nation's foremost chronologists tracing his ancestry through African American culinary history.

Kush, the forerunner to Southern cornbread dressing

Kush is one of Twitty's most beloved Thanksgiving offerings and one he's been making since he was a teen. The name and the ingredients show the way food became a tool for the enslaved in the Americas to preserve their cultures.

"The name comes from Hausa, the language of West Africa. They are a predominantly Muslim people, but Muslim in the way that West Africans do Islam – which is Islam with a lot of the influence from the traditional culture and spirituality," he said on the origins of the side dish. "And so the name Kush, it's like, couscous," he added.

/ Michael Twitty is the author of four books including Recipes from the American South.

The dish is one that connects Twitty to his ancestry.

"There was a time when I couldn't tell you what particular African ethnic groups I came from, but now that I know that I'm part Wolof, Hausa, Fula, and Serer and so many others," he said. "Now, I know this dish has a connection to who I am and my roots and where I came from."

In the making of this dish, Twitty also shared his work documenting the ways African American Jewish people create hybrid dishes in the kitchen.

"It's Matzah ball gumbo, and it's black-eyed peas and quiche," he said of his Black and Jewish identity. "It's a lot of dishes that were from North Africa or from Ethiopia, it's kosher jollof rice and Shito. Shito usually has shellfish in it – we don't put that."

What Thanksgiving and this dish mean to Twitty

The author of four books tracing the deep roots of the foods he loves says for him it's less about the lore of Thanksgiving, and more about the people the day brings together.

"I have to say that along with a lot of other African Americans, not everybody, but a plurality of us, Thanksgiving, as it's been expressed, means very little," he said of the holiday. "Which means we're not attaching ourselves to the myth of Thanksgiving, we don't really care for that. But we do love tradition, we love cooking, we love food, we love gathering."

And in that spirit, Kush in particular, remains one way for him to taste history.

"It means I haven't forgotten who I come from. And it means I haven't forgotten that I have a legacy to leave," he said.

You can find the recipe for Twitty's Kush in his book, Recipes from the American South.

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