Perspective: A new kind of White House press secretary

There has been no White House press secretary for almost a month. But have you really noticed?

Katie Zacharia held the position for 5 days in the middle of October, but her lone briefing was … brief and not well-reviewed.

After several secretary-less weeks, President Trump declared in an online post that he would ask Dana White, the head of the UFC, to take the job, calling him "a violent Fighter and Warrior." Reporters imagined how the CEO of a martial arts league might answer a sharp question with a swift kick to their journalistic chops. "What's the President's plan to bring down inflation?" Then, Bang! Thwap! Ooof!

The president later clarified that he, "was only kidding," about Dana White. He added wistfully, "You wouldn't mess around with him so much."

Even as the number of White House press briefings has declined during the second Trump administration, the president himself has had almost 500 "interactions" with the press: in interviews and press conferences, or impromptu Q&As at a ceremony, aboard Air Force One or while walking to the new White House helipad.

And, really, what is the need for a press secretary when a chief executive can announce whatever they want directly to millions of people on social media at any hour? President Trump posts dozens of times a day on his Truth Social platform, without those pesky reporters around to interrupt his message with fact-checking, contrary opinions or context.

I'd like to float another idea. Why not make the next White Press secretary an AI chat bot? That's how so many corporations now respond to customer complaints and inquiries.

They could call the new White House spokesperson Ben. As in Ben Franklin. Who doesn't like Ben Franklin?

When reporters call or log in to Robo-Ben and ask, "What is the president's response to President Putin's latest statement?" Ben might mellifluously reply, "I'm glad you asked that. I understand your interest." And nothing else. If White House reporters snap back, "But Ben, you're not answering the question!" Robo-Ben might respond, soothingly, "I understand your frustration. Thank you for your patience. Please stay on the line for our Media Satisfaction Survey."



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