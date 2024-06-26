2024 Election Coverage
The lieutenant governor is next in line to be governor, breaks ties in the Missouri Senate and sits on various boards.
Crystal Quade and Sam Hamra are facing off in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. Both believe and abortion-rights amendment could help them win the governor's mansion in November.
Ashcroft is in a competitive Republican primary for governor with Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and state Sen. Bill Eigel.
Janis Beacham is the only Democrat in the race for the 156th House seat. The Republicans running in the August 6 Missouri Primary Election are incumbent, Brian Seitz, and Carolyn Boss.
Tom Franiak is running for Missouri House District 138 against Republican Burt Whaley. There is no Democrat in the 138th race.
Julia Curran is the only Democrat in the District 140 Missouri House primary set for August 6. The Republicans vying for the seat are incumbent Jamie Gragg and Danny Garrison.