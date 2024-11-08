Missouri House Democrats elect their leaders for next year’s lawmaking session. All come from Kansas City and St. Louis

A day after Republican Missouri Governor-elect Mike Kehoe named his transition director, Missouri Democrats in the statehouse announced their newly-elected leaders for 2025 lawmaking session.

Springfield’s Crystal Quade served as House Minority Leader since 2019.

But with Quade’s term in office ending after a failed bid to win the governor’s mansion, House Democratic Party members elected Rep. Ashley Aune from the Kansas City suburbs as their new House Minority Leader.

In a written statement, Aune said she’s going to “build upon the foundation” Quade set up and is “deeply committed” to making Missouri’s Democratic Party “stronger and more unified.”

Marlon Anderson, a Democrat from St. Louis city, was elected assistant minority leader.

All of the other members of the House Democratic leadership team hail from the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.