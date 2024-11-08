© 2024 KSMU Radio
Missouri House Democrats elect their leaders for next year’s lawmaking session. All come from Kansas City and St. Louis

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published November 8, 2024 at 7:57 AM CST
Rep. Ashley Aune (D-Platte County) speaks at a lecturn on the final day of the 2024 lawmaking session in Jefferson City, May 17, 2024. To Aune's right, then-Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) listens to Aune's comments.
Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications
Rep. Ashley Aune (D-Platte County) speaks on the final day of the 2024 lawmaking session in Jefferson City, May 17, 2024. Just to her right, then-Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) listens to Aune's comments.

The new elections mark a significant geographic change in Democratic leadership for Missouri.

A day after Republican Missouri Governor-elect Mike Kehoe named his transition director, Missouri Democrats in the statehouse announced their newly-elected leaders for 2025 lawmaking session.

Springfield’s Crystal Quade served as House Minority Leader since 2019.

But with Quade’s term in office ending after a failed bid to win the governor’s mansion, House Democratic Party members elected Rep. Ashley Aune from the Kansas City suburbs as their new House Minority Leader.

In a written statement, Aune said she’s going to “build upon the foundation” Quade set up and is “deeply committed” to making Missouri’s Democratic Party “stronger and more unified.”

Marlon Anderson, a Democrat from St. Louis city, was elected assistant minority leader.

All of the other members of the House Democratic leadership team hail from the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
