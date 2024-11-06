Springfield voters approve 3/4-cent tax measure on Tuesday's ballot

A ¾-cent sales tax for Springfield firefighters and police officers’ pension and a salary increase as well as capital improvements was approved by voters on Tuesday.

In a statement, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said in a statement the vote was “confirmation that we are moving in the right direction and have the support of the people.”

$15 million a year or a quarter-cent of the tax will go to public safety, specifically the required remaining contributions to the Police-Fire Pension system and an increase in police and firefighter pay "to a level competitive with peer cities," according to city officials. The rest — $30 million a year or a ½-cent — will go to initiatives identified in the city's comprehensive plan Forward SGF and will sunset after 10 years.

There will be an ongoing citizens' advisory committee to provide oversight and project recommendations using the city's "completed as promised" model, city officials said in a statement. Citizens interested in expressing interest in applying for membership in this committee, may do so here.

The tax proposal was recommended to Springfield City Council by a 30-member Citizens' Commission on Community Investment, appointed by McClure and led by Phyllis Ferguson and Tom Prater.

The tax will go into effect next April 1.