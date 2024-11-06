U.S. Senator Josh Hawley celebrates his win over Democrat Lucas Kunce at a watch party in Ozark

Republican Josh Hawley hung on to his seat after a campaign against Democrat Lucas Kunce. KSMU’s Ben Verstraete was at last night’s Hawley Watch party at the Workshop at Finley Farms in Ozark.

After the race was called for Hawley, Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the USA’ played before the selection moved on to 'YMCA,' with the corresponding dance receiving some participation.

I can only describe the watch party as feeling like a wedding reception. It was in the Workshop at Finley Farms, which is this farmhouse venue where people get married, there was charcuterie out, and everyone that I spoke to was either family, a friend, or a family friend. Folks were generally optimistic from the outset: people cited polls, but also their personal relationship to Hawley as a reason for their confidence.

After a few more songs, Hawley appeared and gave a short speech of about three minutes, largely focusing on Trump's win in Missouri and overall success in the election at that point in the evening.

“Missouri has said that we believe in this country, that God is not done with America yet, and we are here to fight for America’s future, are you with me? That’s what tonight is about,” he said.