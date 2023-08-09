Numerous streets to close in downtown Springfield for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival and Parade

Road closures begin Wednesday, August 9, in downtown Springfield to prepare for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival.

The festival will take place August 10 through 12.

Road Closures

Wednesday, August 9:



St. Louis between Jefferson and Kimbrough

Olive between Jefferson and McDaniel

Thursday, August 10:

St. Louis St. from Campbell Avenue through Park Central Square to Kimbrough.

Park Central Square and its spokes

Patton Ave. between Olive and St. Louis

Robberson Ave. between McDaniel and Olive

Jefferson Ave. between Water and Walnut

McDaniel St. from west of the Discovery Center parking lot to east of the parking garage at McDaniel and Robberson

Friday, August 11:

Kimbrough from McDaniel to Trafficway

Streets will reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday, August 13.

City spokesperson Cora Scott said in a statement, while the city understands “that the road closures and traffic delays are an inconvenience,” public safety is their top concern as people converge on downtown Springfield for the festival.

City of Springfield Road closure map for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival August 10-12, 2023

Parade Closures

Additional closures will be required for the Birthplace of Route 66 Parade on Friday. Parade closure signing was set to be posted Wednesday. Portions of the parade route on College St. from West Ave. to Grant will become a no-parking zone starting Friday at 5 a.m. until the parade ends at 7 p.m. The Springfield Police Department will tow vehicles illegally parked along the parade route that day.

Friday beginning at 11 a.m. these roads will close for the parade:



Nettleton Ave. from Olive to College

Fort Ave. from Water to College

St. Louis St. from Jefferson Ave. to the Expo Center

Additional parade closures Friday

