© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 2! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.

A U.S. and 2 Russian astronauts return to Earth together following a trip to space

By Joe Hernandez
Published March 30, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
Expedition 66 crew members (left to right) Mark Vande Hei of NASA and cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos are seen inside their Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft after it landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan on Wednesday in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.
Bill Ingalls/NASA
/
Getty Images
Expedition 66 crew members (left to right) Mark Vande Hei of NASA and cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos are seen inside their Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft after it landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan on Wednesday in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

In a rare sign of cooperation between the U.S. and Russia, astronauts from both countries parachute-landed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday after a trip back to Earth from the International Space Station.

The two historic rivals have clashed recently over Russia's ongoing military invasion of Ukraine, but space remains one area where the U.S. and Russia still work together.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov made the journey back in the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft and touched down on the Kazakhstan steppe at 5:28 p.m. local time.

Vande Hei was set to return to his home in Houston, while Shkaplerov and Dubrov were slated to go back to their training base in Star City, Russia.

According to NASA, Vande Hei broke a U.S. record with his lengthy spaceflight, remaining in low-Earth orbit for 355 days.

"Mark's mission is not only record-breaking, but also paving the way for future human explorers on the Moon, Mars, and beyond," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

"NASA and the nation are proud to welcome Mark home and grateful for his incredible contributions throughout his year-long stay on the International Space Station," Nelson added.

Vande Hei broke the previous record, held by retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, by 15 days.

During his trip to space, Vande Hei experienced approximately 5,680 orbits of Earth, NASA said.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Joe Hernandez
See stories by Joe Hernandez