Diamante Eléctrico: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. Read more about the 10-video series here.

Six hands, holding pencils as drumsticks, tap out a simple percussive beat on a Wurlitzer and two desks. Zooming out, the camera reveals the members of Diamante Eléctrico, accompanied by a colorful 10-piece backing ensemble in their home country's capital, Bogotá.

Diamante Eléctrico's brand of Colombian indie rock can be described in three words: funky, inventive and necessary. The Latin Grammy-winning band's music emphasizes community and place — two things that are displayed front and center as the band takes the stage in the second "El Tiny" performance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"NO MIEDO!!!" (no fear) and "VERDAD" (truth) adorn the worn-down desks as the collective powers through a politically-charged four-song set. Opening with 2018's "Rotos," they breathe champeta life into their songs through horns and instruments like the guacharaca, played by singer Juan Galeano's brother Mario. They follow with "Suéltame Bogotá," an upbeat plea to escape a suffocating home, and feature a spirited guest performance by Nicolai Fella of LosPetitFellas. "Amalia" leads into a genuine expression of thanks and solidarity, as Galeano gives gratitude to those protesting on "primeras línea y segunda línea," shouting out the students and farmers challenging the government before finishing the set with "A Veces."

It's why Diamante Eléctrico has made themselves so crucial, not only in the Latin indie rock scene, but in music at large: the band's tether to its home country is substantial, no matter how fraught it may seem. Through both its music and stage presence, Diamante Eléctrico curates a shared sense of Latin roots and family, expanding outward from its home of Colombia and resonating across Latinidad, from Puerto Rico to Panama.

SET LIST

"Rotos"

"Suéltame, Bogotá"

"Amalia"

"A Veces"

MUSICIANS

Juan Galeano: vocals

Daniel Álvarez Mejía: guitar, vocals

Andrés Kenguan: wurlitzer

Mario Galeano: loops, guacharaca, delay, cymbals

Marco Fajardo: saxophone

Sebastián Rozo [EufoX]: euphonium

Daniel Rincón Ucros: tuba, sousaphone

Jorge "El León" Pardo: trumpet

Pedro Ojeda: percussion

Roberta Leono: tambor alegre

Alejandro Cifuentes: bombo

Lafer Angova: vocals

Karen Castiblanco: vocals

Nicolai Fella: vocals

CREDITS

Video: Andrés Kenguan, Santiago Cortés, Gustavo Martínez

Audio: Juan Galeano, Mario Galeano

Arrangements: Mario Galeano

General Production: Ximena Vargas Rocha

Audio Capture: Pablo Mateus, Fredy Ardila

Cameras: Sebastián Chocontá, Nicolás Melo, Camilo Báez, Felipe Ramírez

Gaffer: Victor Serje

Director of Photography: Santiago Cortés, Gustavo Martínez

Art Direction: Pigmento Arte, Nathalie Bayona, Carolina Cardona

Production Manager: Carla Vásquez

Color: Jorge Román Herrera - Crayola Films

Management: Criteria Entertainment, M3 Music

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Alt.Latino 'El Tiny' Team: Felix Contreras, Reanna Cruz, Anaïs Laurent, Stefanie Fernandez

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.