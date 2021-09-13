-
Grants announced this week will provide jobs in the environmental field and clean up contaminated areas in Springfield. At a news conference Wednesday,…
A new program in Springfield seeks to lower the number of house fires in high risk areas. According to the city’s fire department, the number of deaths…
Springfield Community Gardens continues to expand with plans for a new plot in the city’s Zone 1 region. These gardens help bring the community together…
Neighbors from the surrounding Grant Beach neighborhood begin congregating inside the warm and festively decorated annex of the Fairbanks for a weekly…
The City of Springfield will wrap up its Community Listen sessions this week which, when done, will cover nine northwest neighborhoods. The meetings are…