Missouri Horror Con Coming to Springfield, Missouri October 11

KSMU | By Trent Sherwood
Published September 29, 2025 at 11:11 AM CDT
A view of the vendor floor during a past event from the expo center's upper level.
With the Halloween season approaching, Springfield has a chance to showcase its love for the holiday at the city's first Missouri Horror Con, October 11-12. The convention will host a range of famous actors from horror classics, including Micheal Biehn (Terminator), Devon Sawa (Final Destination) and Jenette Goldstein (Aliens).

VXV events media relations Joey Mills said Missouri Comic Con in Springfield last February saw its biggest year yet with the inclusion of horror adjacent actors like Nick Castle (Halloween) and Chris Sarandon (The Nightmare Before Christmas). They are hoping to build on that success.

The event will be held at the Springfield Expo Center. The convention will be shared with Missouri Anime Festival, a yearly event by VXV celebrating the community's love of anime and animation. Both conventions will share a host of unique experiences as live panels, guests and a cosplay contest.

A ticket to either convention will give access to both. It is recommended to get tickets early online. Tickets can be bought at the door of the convention center. More information at missourihorrorcon.com.

Trent Sherwood
Trent is a senior at Missouri State University, majoring in Film Studies and a minor in Journalism.
