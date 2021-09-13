-
Additional flooding is possible across the Ozarks through Thursday morning. Flood warnings remain in effect after heavy rains moved through southern…
-
If you have outdoor items that can blow away, you might want to take them in or fasten them down. National Weather Service meteorologist, Gene Hatch, said…
-
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in southern Missouri Tuesday night and Wednesday. Meteorologist Doug Cramer, with the National Weather…
-
The National Weather Service has put southern Missouri, including the city of Springfield, in an area of enhanced risk for severe weather today.According…
-
Click here to view list of school closings. Southern and Central Missouri are under a winter weather advisory this afternoon through tomorrow morning.…
-
A winter storm is headed for Missouri. National Weather Service forecasters expect freezing rain to develop across much of southern Missouri late tonight…
-
Record high minimum temperatures were set yesterday in Springfield, Joplin, Rolla and West Plains. Yesterday’s low of 67 in Springfield broke the previous…
-
Take your umbrella and maybe some rain boots with you today and tomorrow when you head outside. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Schaumann…
-
Storms this morning caused minor damage and flooding in the Ozarks. Steve Lindenberg is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service."It was mainly…
-
Severe weather impacted the Ozarks overnight. Large hail was mostly reported in Northern Arkansas, but there were reports of two tornadoes, as well.…