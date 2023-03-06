Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday to register to vote in the April 4 Election

The deadline to register to vote if you want to cast a ballot on April 4 is Wednesday, March 8, at 5 p.m.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says county residents can vote at his office in Room 113 of the Historic Courthouse, 940 N. Boonville, at any Missouri Department of Revenue vehicle license office or at any Springfield-Greene County Library branch. They can also visit www.sos.mo.gov. Mail-in registrations will be accepted if they’re postmarked by Wednesday.

You can find voter registration information at greenecountymo.gov/county_clerk.

When you go to register, you’ll need to take a birth certificate, Native American tribal document or other proof of U.S. citizenship and a valid Missouri driver’s license or other form of personal identification.

The April 4 election includes a variety of local races and issues in seven cities, eight school districts and four fire protection districts.

Find a sample ballot at greenecountymo.gov.