In this 10th and final part of our series, Unsheltered, we look at how other communities are using federal CARES Act funds to shelter their homeless…
So far, Springfield has managed to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 in its homeless shelters. Not every city can say that. For example, San Diego and…
“Get a job, you lazy bum!” That phrase—or a colorful variation of it—is something many homeless people in Springfield have heard before.So for this…
On the cold morning of Monday, November 23, Laura Schaeffer was at a drop-in center for the homeless in central Springfield. The National Weather Service…
Rhonda Galbraith knew she wanted her church to serve as an emergency cold weather shelter for homeless women. But there was a catch: the church she…
Peter Garcelon was homeless when he first moved to Springfield.“I've been in prison. And I spent 10 years in prison. And after I got out, I turned my life…
365 days a year, the Salvation Army’s Frontline Feeding program in Springfield serves meals to the homeless."We serve that lunch rain, sunshine or snow,…
The first way the pandemic changed things for 48-year-old William Still was that he no longer had access to a toilet or shower."McDonald's, Hardee's,…
On the eve of Thanksgiving this year, it was rainy and cold in Springfield. But the two emergency cold weather shelters didn’t open that night, based on…
We begin our series, Unsheltered, at a church—the East Sunshine Church of Christ in Springfield—on a recent Monday evening just as a city bus is pulling…