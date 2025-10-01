Missouri Good Neighbor Week aims to bring people together

Missouri Good Neighbor Week is underway.

"It's all a way to celebrate what some people are doing in gathering their neighbors together. You always get more of what you celebrate, and we really want to point a positive finger towards some of those that are getting their neighbors together for Missouri Good Neighbor Week,” said David Burton, community development specialist with University of Missouri Extension and founder of Missouri Good Neighbor Week.

Burton said a good neighbor is often described by many people as “someone who’s quiet and leaves us alone." But he believes neighbors are an important key to life and belonging in the community. A good neighbor, he said, is someone who volunteers in their community and helps others in need.

When asked about how the current social climate and the importance of a holiday like this Burton said, “there has been this decrease among neighbors to the point that some studies have shown fewer than 10% or 12% of neighbors even know the names of their neighbors."

Burton notes that when people do not know their neighbors, it can lead to increased loneliness and isolation.

"Get together with your neighbors from time to time," he said. "Develop and build relationships and connections because there's real power in that. It helps combat loneliness and isolation. It helps people have a sense of belonging in the community."

Missouri Good Neighbor Week, which continues through Friday, October 4, helps people open up to each other and build a local community, according to Burton.

Springfield is hosting a special event for a second time called the Springfield Mayor's Neighborhood Challenge. Those who host a neighborhood event during Missouri Good Neighbor Week can register it for a chance to win prizes.