The former Timmons Temple, an historic church that was moved from E. Webster a short distance to the east to Silver Springs Park, is almost finished and…
The lights could be on at Timmons Temple by Christmas. Electrical work is scheduled to be done tonight at the church, which was moved to Silver Springs…
The renovation of an Historic African American church that was moved to Silver Springs Park continues, and now work has begun on the interior of the…
Donations are needed to complete renovations at historic Timmons Temple. The church, which served Springfield’s African-American community for more than…
Save Timmons Temple got some good news this week. The fund to raise money to renovate the historic church will receive what the committee is calling “a…
An historic Springfield building is sitting in a new spot after a major effort to move it. KSMU's Michele Skalicky has more.Timmons Temple was built in…
Contractors have begun the first of several stages to move the 440,000-lb Timmons Temple in Springfield to Silver Springs Park.Tilton & Sons, of Carthage,…
Timmons Temple is expected to move from its current site at 934 E. Webster to its new home in Silver Springs Park next week.Preparations for the move are…
Those working to save Timmons Temple got some good news at today's Springfield-Greene County Park Board meeting. KSMU's Michele Skalicky has more.The…
The effort to relocate historic Timmons Temple to Silver Springs Park has gotten a boost. Greenway Studios, LLC, which is developing studio apartments at…