Making Democracy Work

Grant Beach neighborhood community center aims to empower residents and help people thrive

By Maggie Castrey
Published January 4, 2025 at 2:48 PM CST
Courtesy of Amy Blansit/Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Amy Blansit, CEO of Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks.

Blansit talks about the evolution of the Fairbanks over the last 10 years. She discusses the partnerships, programs and services this neighborhood hub and community center provides to area residents. Blansit talks about the many volunteer opportunities that are available.

Making Democracy Work League of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriThe FairbanksMaking Democracy Work
Maggie Castrey
