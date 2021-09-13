-
Winter precipitation is falling in the Ozarks, and the City of Springfield Public Works crews started getting ready before it began. According to the…
Springfield officials hope to upgrade one of the state’s largest municipally-operated cemeteries. Hazelwood Cemetery turned 150 years old this month. It…
A new safety campaign launched by the city of Springfield aims to make drivers and pedestrians more aware of their surroundings. The city says an average…
It’s nearing rush hour around dusk as I walk with Mary Kay Glunt. She’s not only the secretary of the Doling Neighborhood Association, but as she reminds…
Springfield Public Works says salt supplies are full, vehicles have been inspected and its Street Operations division is ready for the impending winter…
Intersection and roadway improvements in south Springfield are among the first projects the city will tackle with funds from recently renewed sales…
Springfield voters decide Tuesday whether to continue two city sales tax plans estimated to generate a combined $50 million.The ¼-cent Capital Improvement…
Light snow fell over the weekend in Springfield reminding us that winter is just around the corner. And Springfield’s Public Works is preparing to help…
This past winter was less expensive for the City of Springfield than the one before. Springfield Public Works says the city spent $350,000 less than the…
Greene County Highway Administrator Dan Smith will take over as Public Works director for the City of Springfield on Dec. 1.The city announced Smith’s…