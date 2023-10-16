Local projects awarded food insecurity grants

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced 17 projects will receive funding through its Food Insecure Cost-Share Grant Program. The competitive grant program will provide up to $50,000 per project to address food insecurity in urban areas.

Two garden projects in Southwest Missouri were awarded grants this cycle, in Springfield and Republic.

Jennafer Mayfield, Interim Public Information Officer with the City of Republic, says the city’s parks department will use the grant money to help place two greenhouses at the Tower & Till Community Garden located behind the Gerry Pool Senior Friendship Center in Republic.

Anna Withers, Farmer and Resource Development Manager with the Springfield Community Gardens said the funds they’ve received will help pay for a wide variety of infrastructure equipment to support the three urban farms and 17 gardens managed by the organization in Springfield.

For more information on the Republic community garden find Rooting Republic on facebookand instagram. In Springfield, visit springfieldcommunitygardens.org