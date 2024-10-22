© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce endorses a local ballot issue, opposes a statewide one

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 22, 2024 at 3:17 PM CDT
The chamber's board of directors made the decisions on Monday.

The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce has endorsed a local ballot issue and come out against a statewide measure.

The chamber’s board of directors voted Monday to endorse Question 1, which Springfield voters will decide on November 5. The measure would authorize a quarter-cent sales tax with revenues going towards public safety, including competitive pay and benefits for police and fire personnel. It would also authorize a half-cent sales tax for capital improvements, parks and community initiatives identified in the city’s comprehensive plan, Forward SGF. The quarter-cent tax would have no sunset. The half-cent tax would sunset in 10 years.

"Well, it's an important question and an important issue for our community to be a part of," said Brian Hammons, president of the Springfield Area Chamber’s Board of Directors. "And our members appreciate some insight that the chamber board can provide in important issues that our community is dealing with, and this is definitely one of those."

The Springfield Chamber said in a statement that, if the ½-cent sales tax is approved, it would like for city leaders to form a citizens task force to look into how to spend the money and on what projects. It’s also asking for the city to establish a tracking system, if the measure passes, so citizens can see where the money is going.

The chamber came out against Proposition A, which would gradually raise Missouri’s Minimum wage to $15 an hour and require employers to provide one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

Hammons said they are opposing Prop A due to the bill’s complexity along with the mandates that he believes will be burdensome for many businesses.

"I think the concern about that state mandating the details of a benefit program like sick pay as well as the unknown compliance issues in terms of liability potential as well as the question about the constitutionality of having more than one issue in a proposal, all of that going together, I think led the board to conclude that it was important to take a stand that this is not going to be good for business."

Missourians for Healthy Families and Fair Wages supports Prop A. It believes the measure will help Missouri parents by providing needed time off from work along with higher wages, which will allow them to take care of their families.

 
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference.
