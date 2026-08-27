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Southwest Missouri Immigration Alliance
News
Activists detained during protest at Greene County Jail
Chris Drew
Six activists affiliated with the Southwest Missouri Immigration Alliance and the group the ReSisters Alliance were detained for trespassing at the Greene County Jail Wednesday.