On the cold morning of Monday, November 23, Laura Schaeffer was at a drop-in center for the homeless in central Springfield. The National Weather Service…
Rhonda Galbraith knew she wanted her church to serve as an emergency cold weather shelter for homeless women. But there was a catch: the church she…
Safe to Sleep operates every night of the year at a local church and serves an average of 30-35 homeless women at a time. The program gives the women, 18…
62-year-old Joan Sisco of Springfield is doing her best to get comfortable on a donated couch. But her attempt is futile: her upper body is mostly purple…