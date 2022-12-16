The average age of homeless women needing safe overnight shelter may surprise you

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with project coordinator Kelly Harris, director of the Safe to Sleep women’s shelter with the Council of Churches.

Harris says this is a “low barrier” overnight shelter available 365 days a year. According to Harris, the winter weather does not seem to directly impact overall attendance as there is a consistent need all year long. Harris adds that 40s is the average age of women who are receiving services.

Supplies and donations are always needed. You can find more information about needs and about the program on their website.

