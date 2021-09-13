-
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will send federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime as he runs for…
NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of workers are rallying outside the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan and the Massachusetts Statehouse to protest systemic…
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis, Missouri, as the group marched toward the mayor’s home, demanding her resignation…
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Branson, Missouri, may be known for its country music shows and wholesome entertainment, but the tourist hot spot now finds itself at…
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new committee formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to address racism and diversity recommends that high…
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A second video has emerged that appears to show a police SUV driven by a white suburban St. Louis police officer striking a black…
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police chief received backlash from several county officials after denying the existence of systematic racism in the local…
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The co-owners of a family-owned Missouri newspaper have resigned after the publication of a racist syndicated cartoon.The cartoon…
DELLWOOD, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — A police officer from a St. Louis suburb has been suspended and is under investigation by local and federal…
FLORISSANT, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — About 200 protesters gathered in a St. Louis suburb in the wake of a video that appears to show a police SUV…