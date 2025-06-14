Thousands turn out in Springfield Saturday for No Kings protests

Thousands of people gathered in Springfield Saturday to protest as part of No Kings events around the country.

On its website, No Kings called it "a nationwide day of defiance" and that the intent was to reject authoritarianism.

Saturday was also the day President Donald Trump held a massive military display and parade in Washington D.C. on the 250th anniversary of the U.S. military.

At a protest in downtown Springfield, protestors lined both sides of Chestnut Expressway from Campbell to Benton and also stood in the medians.

An organizer, Suzanne Hume, using a mic, told the crowd, "keep your signs peaceful. Keep your speech peaceful. We want to show people that we're standing up for democracy and who we are."

John Everett, a lifelong Webster County resident, wore a hat with U.S. flags attached. The former deputy in Webster County said he was there for several reasons. One was to stand up for the immigrants who are being deported. Another was because of his concern that the United States' relationship with its allies has been harmed by President's Trump's actions.

"The way he's treated some of our greatest friends since, such as United Kingdom and Canada. We've been close with them, had a great relationship with them, fought two world wars with them," he said, "and in a matter of a few weeks he has turned them against us."

Everett said he flies the U.S. flag every day, but he's disappointed in his country right now.

Roxanne Darby was one of several members of the First Universalist Unitarian Church in Springfield who attended the protest. She said she has a long list of concerns, including trans and gay rights, ICE raids and the future of Medicaid and Medicare.

"We're just concerned about democracy and about the country," she said.

Linda McDermott was at the protest "to support democracy. There is nothing more that I fear than we're losing it. And this is the third rally I've been to. This is the best turnout I've seen," she said.

As she looked around at the many people who were there, she said she was proud of the Springfield area.

Rachel Bruton held signs that read "existence is resistance" and "human need, not corporate greed." She said she wanted to "make more people aware of the civil liberties that we are entitled to as Americans that are coming under attack due to the Trump administration."

At the time this reporter was there — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — there were no counter protestors visible in the area.

