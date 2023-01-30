© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

'This is not going to stand' — Springfield socialists protest death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published January 30, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST
Members of the Springfield Party of Socialism and Liberation at Park Central Square in Springfield carry signs stating "Black Lives Still Matter" and "Justice for Tyre Nichols - Jail Killer Cops!" put on a protest of the death of Memphis, Tennessee resident Tyre Nichols, who died earlier this month, three days after five Memphis police officers beat him.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
/
The night of January 29, 2023 on Park Central Square in downtown Springfield, members of the Springfield Party of Socialism and Liberation protest the death of Memphis, Tennessee resident Tyre Nichols, who died three days after five Memphis police officers beat him.

Sunday night saw another protest by the Springfield branch of the Party of Socialism and Liberation. This time, demonstrators went downtown to denounce the death of Tyre Nichols after he was severely beaten by Memphis, Tennessee police earlier this month.

On January 7, five Black police officers in Memphis, Tennessee were captured on camera severely beating a 29-year-old Black man, Tyre Nichols. Nichols died of his injuries three days later.

On Friday night Memphis police released graphic video from body cameras and surveillance posts showing the officers’ conduct. KSMU viewed the video shortly after its release; it shows Nichols being savagely hit, kicked, pepper-sprayed, chased and struck with a taser. In the video, Nichols calls out for his mom.

Late last week, the five officers who beat Nichols were charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.

Two nights after the video release prompted mostly peaceful protests around the United States, the Springfield branch of the Party of Socialism and Liberation put on a public event to express their view of solidarity with communities of color.

The small crowd chanted, "No justice, no peace, no racist police."

Protester Autumn Reynolds was one of about 20 demonstrators who turned out amid 24-degree weather, gusts of wind — and freezing mist that slicked up the Park Central Square pavement.

“We really just want to show up and show that this is not going to stand" she said. "We’re really pushing to try to get public support for the conviction of the five police officers.”

Speakers at the protest linked issues with race relations and policing to their view of larger economic and political struggles in American society.

News Protestscriminal justicepublic safety
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
